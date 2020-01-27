InventHelp Inventor Develops No Mess Tray (CCT-4320)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My father has dementia, Parkinson's disease and macular degeneration," said an inventor from Alexandria, Kentucky. "This inspired me to develop a means to allow him to feed himself."

He developed the NO MESS TRAY to allow individuals with various disabilities to feed themselves to provide them with added independence. This invention could remain securely in place to eliminate the stored foods and beverages from being spilled. Additionally, it could save caregivers valuable time and energy.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CCT-4320, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

