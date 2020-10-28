InventHelp Inventor Develops No Spill Lid (DLL-3770)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've worked on a horse training facility for 32 years and noticed there is always room on a horse trailer for hay, however, there is no way to transport water without it spilling," said an inventor from Weatherford, Texas. "This inspired me to develop a practical lid that could easily snap on to flat-back buckets."

She developed the ROCKIN ROAD LID to prevent water from being wasted or spilled on one's legs and shoes when walking. As such, it would ensure that sufficient water was brought in a horse trailer that could remain cool for longer periods of time. This invention could easily be applied or removed to the bucket. Additionally, it features a lightweight, durable and environmentally-friendly design.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DLL-3770, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

