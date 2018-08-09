InventHelp Inventor Develops NOAH'S DEVICE (LGI-2627)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to make a wheelchair more comfortable for its user," said an inventor, from Uniondale, N.Y., "so I invented NOAH'S DEVICE."

NOAH'S DEVICE provides an effective way to enhance comfort and utility while using a wheelchair. In doing so, it could help to increase circulation and convenience. It also ensures that a computer can be safely and easily used. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for individuals who use wheelchairs. Additionally, NOAH'S DEVICE is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers an improved alternative to standard wheelchair pads."

The original design was submitted to the Long Island office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-LGI-2627, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

