InventHelp Inventor Develops Novel Cigarette Lighter (BGF-2294)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from West Bloomfield, Mich., has developed the CIG-A-LIGHT, a cigarette lighter with a unique novelty design.

"My friends struggle with losing their lighters. They also do not like carrying them and storing them separate from their packs of cigarettes. My invention will solve both of these problems," said the inventor. The CIG-A-LIGHT offers a novelty lighter for cigarette smokers. The design of it allows it to be easily stored in a cigarette pack. This will ensure a lighter is always readily available and easily accessible. The novel appearance may attract attention and spur a conversation. It may even become a collectible item. The lighter is producible in sizes and colors that align with various cigarettes on the market.

The original design was submitted to the Bingham Farms office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BGF-2294, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

