InventHelp Inventor Develops Novel Line Of Beverage Containers (FLA-3142)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Coral Springs, Fla., has developed the patent pending RAKSHA BOTTLE, a line of beverage containers that will allow a user to transport hot and cold drinks while away from home.

"I simply wanted a means to have more than one beverage with me while on the go. My invention will give people the option of having both hot and cold beverages with them whenever needed," said the inventor. The RAKSHA BOTTLE allows person to enjoy multiple hot or cold beverages while away from home. It keeps beverages at an appropriate and pleasing temperature. This novel container will ease the task of storing and transporting multiple beverages. It eliminates the need to purchase beverages on the road. It offers a lightweight and compact size for easy portability. Finally, this container is simple to wash and dry and also offers an easy-to-carry, spill-proof design.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-FLA-3142, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

