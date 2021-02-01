InventHelp Inventor Develops Novel Means to Present a Gift of Poetry (NJD-2228)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an educator, a poet and a writer and I wanted to create a special way to share a favorite poem with someone," said an inventor, from Plainfield, N.J., "so I invented POETRY IN A BOTTLE. My design could provide a cherished and memorable keepsake."

The invention provides a unique way to present a gift of poetry. In doing so, it offers an eye-catching alternative to traditional methods. As a result, it could help to uplift and inspire individuals and it could spark conversation. The invention features a novel and decorative design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals age 6 and older. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NJD-2228, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

