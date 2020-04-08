InventHelp Inventor Develops Novel Pressure Washer Attachment (NJD-1998)

PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Jackson, N.J., has developed the CLIMBER, a new type of pressure washer attachment design.

"Personal experience using basic, large or horizontal circular pressure washer wands and heads inspired me to develop my idea. My attachment is smaller and easier to control than conventional attachments," said the inventor. The patent pending CLIMBER provides a faster and more consistent means of pressure washing various vertical surfaces. It minimizes the amount of strength and effort required to wield it. In turn, it provides a more thorough and consistent cleaning action, thus improving the finished appearance of the structure in question. This inexpensive attachment is easy to attach and use, saves time and effort and could help to keep the user dry when pressure washing.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NJD-1998, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

