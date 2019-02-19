InventHelp Inventor Develops Novel Set Of Cupcake Trays (HTT-6754)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Omaha, Neb., has developed the STACKS OF SNACKS, a set of baking trays that creates three-layered cupcakes. It can be used in consumer and commercial kitchens. A prototype is available.

"Cupcakes are a trendy dessert right now. My invention will offer professional bakers and consumers a more innovative and creative way to bake cupcakes," said the inventor. The STACKS OF SNACKS serves as a viable alternative to traditional baking trays. It allows individuals to create three-layered cupcakes. The cupcakes produced may provide added entertainment at parties and other special functions. It adds to the variety, presentation and consumption of cupcakes. This set of trays offers a novel and eye-catching design. They are also washable and reusable.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HTT-6754, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

