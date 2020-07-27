InventHelp Inventor Develops Novelty Accessory for Vehicles to Enhance Fun (BSJ-608)

PITTSBURGH, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun and unique way to take some of the monotony out of driving," said an inventor, from Firth, Idaho, "so I invented the ROAD KILLDECOR."

The invention provides a fun and novel accessory for the exterior of a vehicle or truck. In doing so, it could spark the attention of other drivers and pedestrians. As a result, it could generate humor and laughs. The invention features a novel and weatherproof design that is easy to apply so it is ideal for vehicle and truck owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could make you laugh and put a smile on your face."

The original design was submitted to the Boise sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BSJ-608, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

