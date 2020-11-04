InventHelp Inventor Develops Novelty Outboard Motor Cover (LCC-5063)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was disappointed with the appearance of my old outboard motor but couldn't find an economic method of improving it," said an inventor from Lancaster, Pa. "This novel accessory adds the visual appeal I was looking for."

He developed MOTOR-HEDZ, patent-pending, to enhance the appearance of an outboard motor on a boat. As such, it affords a less expensive aesthetic option than repainting or using conventional wraps. What's more, this decorative, eye-catching and fun novelty item provides weather and dirt protection to and extend motor life. It is also lightweight, resilient and easy to apply and remove. Users will appreciate how convenient, practical and effective it is as well. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LCC-5063, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

