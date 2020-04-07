InventHelp Inventor Develops Novelty Water Bottle (PHO-2684)

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Many occasions call for gifts, but sometimes those gifts are designed primarily to get a laugh from the recipient. With this in mind two inventors from Phoenix, Ariz., came up with a novelty item with a practical use that could also be used as a gag gift.

They developed a prototype for DEHYDRATED WATER to provide a novel way to add humor to a gift giving occasion. At the same time, it affords a convenient way to carry and drink water for a healthier lifestyle and it could help to reduce landfill waste caused by plastic bottles. Designed to provoke laughter and add fun to gift exchanges, it makes the perfect conversation starter to liven up parties and celebrations. In addition, it is lightweight, compact, portable, easy to use and affordably priced.

The inventors' personal interests inspired the idea. "I just thought this would make a humorous and fun gift idea that also has health benefits, perhaps as an addition to traditional gift giving," one of them said.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-PHO-2684, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

