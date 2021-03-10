InventHelp Inventor Develops Odor Control System for Bathrooms (DLL-3814)

PITTSBURGH, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to control and reduce bad odors in the bathroom," said an inventor, from Fort Worth, Texas, "so I invented the FUCHI. My design eliminates the need to cover odors with deodorant sprays."

The invention provides an effective odor control system for a bathroom. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using air fresheners, sprays, etc. As a result, it helps to eliminate odors and it could make a bathroom environment more appealing. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for residential and commercial bathrooms. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DLL-3814, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

