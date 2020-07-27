InventHelp Inventor Develops Odor Eliminator (BMA-5543)

PITTSBURGH, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have observed that many people don't like to use public restrooms to move their bowels due to the embarrassing odor," said an inventor from Mattapan, Massachusetts. "This inspired me to develop a means to prevent foul toilet odors from being released within surrounding bathroom areas."

He developed the patent-pending S F SYSTEM to create an improved bathroom environment that could reduce odors. This easy to install and use invention would feature a cost-effective design. Additionally, it could be adaptable to virtually any toilet.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

