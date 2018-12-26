InventHelp Inventor Develops Odor Trapper (WDH-2355)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am a vegetarian and eat lots of beans which leaves me gassy," said an inventor from Adelphi, Md. "This inspired me to develop a means to stop the embarrassing odor associated flatulence."

She developed the BOOTY STRAPPER to discreetly and efficiently contain and purify the odor of gastrointestinal gas. This invention could easily be applied to the buttocks beneath clothing and would move with the body for all-day protection. It offers users comfort while eliminating embarrassment associated with the odor of flatulence.

The original design was submitted to the Washington, D.C. office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-WDH-2355, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

