InventHelp Inventor Develops Oil Absorbing Swab (LGI-2870)

PITTSBURGH, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I had an ear infection which caused a buildup of oil and wax within my ears," said an inventor from Hampton Bays, New York. "This inspired me to attach an oil absorbing pad to the end of a cotton swab for a more efficient means to clean the ears."

He developed the RH-TIP that removes built-up oil and ear wax while also cleaning the exterior ear. This invention could more effectively clean the ears and other areas of the body to leave the user with a fresh feeling that may improve hearing. Additionally, this swab could reduce the risk of infection by preventing wax and oil buildup.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LGI-2870, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

