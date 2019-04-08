InventHelp Inventor Develops On-the-Go Hydration for Pets (BGF-2332)

PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to make sure that pet owners had water readily available for their pets," said an inventor from Grand Blanc, Mich. "This led me to come up with a convenient way to package water so that pet owners would have it readily available while traveling or away from home."

She developed AQUA PETS to provide a convenient way to have water readily available for pets. The unit ensures that the pet remains hydrated while on the go. The packaging is designed to be compact and easily portable, so it can be taken along anywhere. It is ideal for use when traveling, camping, visiting friends and relatives, etc. Additionally, the packaging features an environmentally friendly design.

The original design was submitted to the Bingham Farms sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BGF-2332, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

