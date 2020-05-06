InventHelp Inventor Develops Optical Accessory for Electronic Devices (TRO-242)

PITTSBURGH, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have trouble reading small print on computer and smartphone screens and thought there should be a simple and easy way," said an inventor, from Jordan, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the READING SCREEN."

The invention provides an effective way to enhance vision when using a computer, tablet or smartphone. In doing so, it offers an alternative to wearing reading glasses. As a result, it increases convenience and comfort and it eliminates hassles and frustrations. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for adults and individuals who are farsighted or presbyopic. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to clearly see a computer or smartphone screen without the hassle of searching for your glasses."

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TRO-242, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

