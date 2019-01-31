InventHelp Inventor Develops Orchard Mowing/Spraying Apparatus (LCC-4050)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Gardners, Pa., has developed the MOWER SPRAYER, an apparatus that will mow the grass between orchard rows while simultaneously dispensing weed killer. A prototype is available.

"My job as a farmer inspired me to develop my idea. I wanted to save time and money while completing important jobs on the farm," said the inventor.

The MOWER SPRAYER effectively mows the grass between orchard rows while simultaneously dispensing herbicide under the trees. It offers a timesaving way to complete two farming tasks at one time. This apparatus will allow farmers and orchard growers to better maintain their properties. This easy-to-attach and use apparatus will help improve the overall efficiency of farm-maintenance tasks.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LCC-4050, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

