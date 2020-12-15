InventHelp Inventor Develops Organizational Accessory for Remote Controls (SKC-644)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2020 "I wanted to create a way to keep your TV remote, DVD remote and all your other remote controls together and organized in one place," said an inventor, from Water Valley, Miss., "so I invented the MULTI-REMOTE KEEPER. My design eliminates the hassle and frustration associated with not being able to find the remote."

The patent pending invention provides an effective way to organize and secure multiple remote controls. In doing so, it helps to prevent lost or misplaced remotes. As a result, it ensures that all the remotes are readily accessible when needed and it saves time by eliminating the need to search for a lost remote. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SKC-644, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

