InventHelp Inventor Develops Ornamental Doorbell Cover (DLL-3685)

PITTSBURGH, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While there are a wide variety of decorations for sports teams and holidays throughout the year, there don't seem to be any that can be used as doorbell covers. Fortunately, an inventor from Arlington, Texas, found a way to fill that gap.

He developed a prototype for DECORATIVE DOORBELL, patent-pending, to provide a way to customize doorbells. As such, this novel, eye-catching accessory, presents an attractive and fun welcome for visitors. What's more, it is easy to attach, remove and change throughout the year. Users will also show how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal sports enthusiasm inspired the idea. "Being an LSU fan, I wanted an easy way to display my "tiger pride" and realized there was an untapped market for doorbell customization," he said. "My design allows users to demonstrate their individual preferences from sports logos to seasonal decorations."

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DLL-3685, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

