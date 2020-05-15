InventHelp Inventor Develops Ostomy Bag Cleaner (HLW-2224)

PITTSBURGH, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Due to personal experience, I needed a means to clean ostomy bags," said an inventor from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. "This inspired me to develop a device to quickly and comfortably clean and empty these medical supplies."

He developed the patent pending STOMA CLEANING STATION to provide users with a simple and easy to use means to empty and clean ostomy bags, without having to remove the bag. This invention is adaptable to most tank-style toilets. Additionally, it could offer users savings by eliminating the need to replace bags so often.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HLW-2224, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

