InventHelp Inventor Develops Out-of-the-Way Wastebasket (AUP-947)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "A wastebasket is a necessity in every kitchen, but sometimes space constraints make it inconvenient," said an inventor from San Antonio, Texas. "I thought that the space beneath the sink could be utilized to house the wastebasket so that it was readily accessible yet out of the way."

He created a prototype for THE INVISIBLE WASTE BASKET to allow a wastebasket to be housed in a cabinet beneath the sink area. The design keeps the wastebasket easily accessible while not taking up valuable floor space. The unit is designed for use with plastic bags brought home from retail and grocery stores. It also ensures that trash remains out of sight. Furthermore, the invention is ideal for use in smaller kitchens without much room.

The original design was submitted to the Austin office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-AUP-947, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

