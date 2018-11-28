InventHelp Inventor Develops Outdoor Athletic Field Apparatus (LLF-256)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Riverview, Fla., has developed the THROWIN SHADE, a structure featuring a canopy. It can be placed over an athletic field to provide cooling shade during a game or practice. A prototype is available.

"When my kids were young and involved in youth football, I always overheard concerned parents complaining about the hot sun. This inspired me to develop a way to protect these youth players from the effects of sun exposure," said the inventor.

The THROWIN SHADE increases safety and comfort on an outdoor athletic field. The apparatus provides shade over a game or practice field. The unit provides sports participants relief from the sun or heat. It prevents heat and any sun-related medical problems. Also, it would be embraced by referees & officials. Different stylish patterns can be used for the tarp, such as camouflage, U.S.A. (flag), team logos and colors, etc. Additionally, the apparatus accommodates several venues - youth football and soccer games; lacrosse, field hockey, church/company picnics, cheerleading competitions, marching-band practices, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Lakeland office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-LLF-256, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

