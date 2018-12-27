InventHelp Inventor Develops Outdoor Bedding Unit For Pets (ALL-1764)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Mitchell, Ga., has developed the PET CARE KIT, an item that aids in keeping a pet dog, cat or other animal warm when the outside temperature becomes colder. A prototype is available.

"I found the need to keep pets warm when they are outside. I developed my invention and a prototype as a result," said the inventor. The PET CARE KIT provides warmth and comfort for a pet. It is ideal for use within an outdoor pet house or cage. This item ensures a pet owner is properly caring for a pet when it's cold outside, which will make for a happier, more content pet. This bedding item is producible in various sizes. Ultimately, it will provide peace of mind to concerned pet owners.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-ALL-1764, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

