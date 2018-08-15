InventHelp Inventor Develops OUTLET BRACKET (SUU-509)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to secure an outlet or switch when the receptacle is too small for the wall opening," said an inventor, from Valley Park, Mo., "so I invented the OUTLET BRACKET."

The OUTLET BRACKET provides an effective way to install an electrical outlet receptacle or light switch in a larger wall opening. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use additional hardware and tools. As a result, it enhances safety and support and it saves time and effort. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for electricians, construction workers and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, the OUTLET BRACKET is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design helps to simplify the installation process."

The original design was submitted to the St. Louis office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-SUU-509, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

