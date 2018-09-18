InventHelp Inventor Develops Oxygen-Tube Cover (LCC-3865)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "The tube of my CPAP machine gets cold overnight which is uncomfortable, and then I cannot sleep," said an inventor from Pa. "I came up with this idea to ensure that the tube stays insulated so that it does not keep me awake at night."

She created a prototype for the SLEEPY SLEEVE to keep an oxygen tube insulated while medical equipment is in use. The accessory prevents the user from getting chilly as a result of a cold tube against the body. This ensures that the user can rest comfortably and helps the user to sleep more soundly. Additionally, the device is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-LCC-3865, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

