InventHelp Inventor Develops Pacifier Designed to Dispense Liquid (ALL-2637)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have had a lot of personal experience with fussy babies in my family," said an inventor from Lawrenceville, Ga. "As the oldest of four siblings, an uncle, baby sitter and grandparent, I found conventional pacifiers did not calm infants. This modified version is more appealing and effective."

He developed SOOTHING PACIFIER to provide a more soothing alternative to conventional infant pacifiers. As such, it calms and quiets fussy infants since it helps satisfy an infant's need for liquids. However, it will not leak since the liquid is released only as the infant sucks. This versatile accessory can also be used to administer medicine. It is lightweight, compact, portable and easy to use as well. In addition, users will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ALL-2637, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

