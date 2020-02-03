InventHelp Inventor Develops Packaging Solution for Lotions (DLL-3588)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am an avid user of pump lotions and perfumes," said an inventor from Grand Prairie, Texas. "About twice a month I buy a new bottle of lotion because I can't pump the remaining lotion from the bottle. I typically open the top and pound the lotion into my hand (making a mess), or I get frustrated (because who has time to keep doing that) and just throw the bottle away. On several occasions I realized how heavy the bottle was before I threw it away, and it bothered me to know there was still so much product left to be used, yet here I am, unable to 'conveniently' reach it, and thus wasting my hard-earned dollars. So, I thought, 'If only there were extensions on this tube that would capture those hard-to-reach spots.' You can clearly see this problem in clear bottles, such as body sprays and hand soaps. You pump and pump, but that little traditional single tube just can't grab it."

She developed the DIP TUBE EXTENDER to easily reach all of the product inside the container. The design ensures that 100 percent of the product can be used. This reduces waste, saves time and effort, and eliminates hassles and frustrations. Additionally, the modified dip tube is easy to use with a variety of products.

