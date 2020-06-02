InventHelp Inventor Develops Padded Neck Rest for Beauty Salon Sinks (TRO-268)

PITTSBURGH, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to the creativity of an inventor from Milton, Ontario, beauty salons now have a new way to pamper their clients. Her idea will keep clients more comfortable while leaning over a sink basin for hair washing.

She developed COMFORT CUSHION affords neck support while the client leans his or her head back into the sink basin. As such, it protects the neck against strain and soreness by providing a protective barrier between the client's neck and the hard sink surface. Furthermore, it is versatile to fit all shapes and sizes of sinks. This novel accessory is also durable, washable and reusable. In addition, users will appreciate how convenient, effective, user friendly and affordably priced it is.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I've always had to deal with neck pain and strain after having my hair washed and rinsed in a beauty salon or spa," she said, "and wanted to find a way to alleviate this discomfort."

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TRO-268, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

