InventHelp Inventor Develops Pail Custom-Shaped for Flat-edged Construction Tools (SDB-1436)

PITTSBURGH, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Until now, homeowners, do-it-yourselfers, and professional building contractors have had to rely on standard round plastic buckets to hold mortar and other sealants. The cylindrical shape of these buckets have made it difficult to use with the flat surfaces of mortar and grout tools. An inventor from Poway, Calif., envisioned a better design for this container.

He developed HEXAGON BUCKET to allow contractors to retrieve mortar from a container easily and quickly. As such, it is compatible with the flat edges of mortar, plaster and grout tools like drywall knives, mud knives, putty knives and tile trowels. The design also prevents stacked units from sticking together. Lightweight, durable and easy to use. It is convenient, time-saving, effective and affordably priced. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's work experience inspired the idea. "I came up with this idea while I was tiling a kitchen and became frustrated with trying to get mortar out of a round bucket with a flat knife," he said.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SDB-1436, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

