InventHelp Inventor Develops Pain Relieving Cover (PHO-2331)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "At the end of my father's life he was bedridden and dealing with bedsores as well as edema from not moving his legs," said an inventor from Buckeye, Arizona. "This inspired me to develop a means to ease his pain."

She developed the ADJUSTABLE MATTRESS COVER to provide users with enhanced comfort by not having to be physically moved and reducing pain associated with bedsores. Additionally, it could ensure the legs remain moving to possibly reduce the incidence of edema. By not having to physically move patients, caregivers may be saved from related injuries, potentially lowering employer cost. This invention may be employed by caregivers within homes as well as various healthcare facilities and for personal use. Smaller versions could help to reduce "SIDS" in infants.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

