InventHelp Inventor Develops Paint Brush Attachment Device for Extension Poles (OTW-608)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a safer way to paint high areas of the house without using a ladder," said an inventor, from Camdenton, Mo., "so I invented the PAINT BRUSH CAN ADAPTER. My design is easy to use, and it simplifies the task of painting hard-to-reach areas."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to attach a paint brush to an extension pole. In doing so, it increases convenience when painting in high or hard-to-reach areas. As a result, it eliminates the need to use a ladder and it could save time and effort. The invention features a simple and practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for painters and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Ottawa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OTW-608, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

