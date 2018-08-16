InventHelp Inventor Develops Painting Aid for Doors (MWK-298)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am a home builder, and when I painted a door, I would put it on sawhorses and spray one side," said an inventor from Appleton, Wis. "Then I would stand the door off to the side to dry, but it would often be too close to the floor, where it would get dusty, and the paint would run. This task would also take two people to move the door and having a door dry in the vertical position can also easily cause runs in the door. I could not leave the door to dry on the sawhorses because it takes too long to dry. I needed a way to be able to leave the door flat while still being able to flip it, which led me to my invention idea."

He developed the PRO PAINTER to offer a more efficient way to apply paint, stain, varnish, etc., to a door. The unit allows both sides of the door to be coated multiple times in one day. The device prevents runs from forming in the paint. It ensures that the door can continue to lay flat throughout the whole process. The item saves time and effort. In addition, the invention makes for better quality results.

The original design was submitted to the Milwaukee office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-MWK-298, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

