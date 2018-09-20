InventHelp Inventor Develops PAMPERING PAL (PHO-2556)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there needed to be a convenient way to massage the back before going to sleep," said an inventor, from Tempe, Ariz., "so I invented the PAMPERING PAL."

The PAMPERING PAL provides an effective way to massage the back. In doing so, it could help to relieve sore muscles and stress. As a result, it enhances comfort and relaxation and it could help to provide a more restful sleep. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for adults and individuals who experience back pain. Additionally, the PAMPERING PAL is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to reduce pain and tension in the back."

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-PHO-2556, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

