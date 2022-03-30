InventHelp Inventor Develops Pants for Individuals who Utilize Catheters (RHO-1301)

PITTSBURGH, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I thought there should be a way to access a catheter without pulling down one's pants & underwear," said an inventor, from North Dinwiddie, Va., "so I invented the SUP10 SURVIVOR UNDER PRESSURE. My design saves time and it may eliminate the need for the services of a caregiver."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved pair of pants & underwear for individuals who utilize catheters. In doing so, it offers a faster way to access the area in question. As a result, it increases convenience and it eliminates the need for assistance and the use of incontinence. The invention features a discrete and reliable design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for individuals who utilize urinary catheters. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-RHO-1301, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

