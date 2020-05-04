InventHelp Inventor Develops Paper Plate Holder (CBA-3743)

PITTSBURGH, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While paper and other disposable plates are essential for camping, picnicking and other celebrations, keeping them handy can be a challenge. Fortunately, an inventor from Gaffney, S.C., has found a way to solve that problem.

She developed PLATES TO GO to keep a stack of paper or polystyrene plates clean and readily accessible, both at home and on the go. As such, it helps keep dining areas organized since it conserves table and counter space. At the same time, it is sturdy enough to remain firmly in place as plates are added and removed. This attractive, lightweight and compact accessory is also dishwasher safe and easy to store, use and transport. Users will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "When I worked as a teacher, I could have used a convenient storage option like this for paper plates in the classroom," she said. "It would also be beneficial for camping, picnicking and tailgating, wherever paper plates are used."

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CBA-3743, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

