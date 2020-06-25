InventHelp Inventor Develops Parked Protection (NMJ-466)

PITTSBURGH, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am frustrated by careless people denting and chipping paint on the side of my car when opening and closing their vehicle doors," said an inventor from Gallatin, Tennessee. "This inspired me to develop a means to protect the doors when the vehicle was parked."

He developed the DOOR GUARD to provide impact-absorbing protection for the doors of a parked car to prevent nicks and paint scratches. The retractable and removable invention can be easily applied anywhere on the side of a vehicle as needed via magnets or suction cups. The use of this invention could help uphold the original condition and appearance of the vehicle to aid in maintaining the value of the car. Additionally, it could save consumers money by avoiding insurance claims and costly body shop repairs.

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NMJ-466, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

