InventHelp Inventor Develops Parking Accessory for Household Garages (JHA-189)

PITTSBURGH, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "My son always had trouble judging how far to pull his vehicle into the garage and ensure there was adequate spacing around it without getting out and having to physically look," said an inventor from St. Johns, Fla., "so I invented the PARKING MATE."

The invention provides a more effective, efficient and precise way to park a vehicle in any garage. In doing so, it ensures that a vehicle is pulled far enough into a garage without having to get out and look. As a result, it reduces guesswork and damage to property, and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use, making it ideal for all types of garages. Additionally, it can be produced in multiple design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design streamlines the vehicle parking in any garage."

The original design was submitted to the Jacksonville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-JHA-189, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

