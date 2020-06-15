InventHelp Inventor Develops Pec and Tricep Exercise Apparatus (HUN-798)

PITTSBURGH, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Houston, Texas, has developed the patent pending TRIPEC SCULPTOR, a new piece of equipment for fitness enthusiasts. It allows an individual to perform close-grip push-ups using proper form, which allows him/her to more effectively isolate and target the triceps and pectoral muscles. A prototype is available.

"My invention helps everyone, but I particularly have children in mind. It encourages a healthy lifestyle, while also building confidence. A healthy body builds confidence, which may deter bullying," said the inventor. The TRIPEC SCULPTOR provides fitness enthusiasts with a new push-up handle assembly. It provides a more intense form of exercise and enables a fitness enthusiast to increase upper body and core strength. In turn, this allows a user to more effectively engage muscles in the arms and chest. This apparatus offers health-enhancing qualities that may help an individual to lose weight. It is small and compact in size for easy portability and storage.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HUN-798, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

