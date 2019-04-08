InventHelp Inventor Develops Pellet Bin and Water Softener Salts, Etc. (BMA-5361)

PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I desired a means to make it easier to dispense, store and transport pellets," said an inventor from Pembroke, Massachusetts. "It's all about customer service."

He developed the PELLET HOPPER DISPENSER to house and dispense fuel for a pellet stove. This invention would feature a large capacity as well as an attractive design. Additionally, it could require a small footprint.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

