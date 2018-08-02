InventHelp Inventor Develops Pencil Carrier for Books (CNC-265)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The words "pencil" and "paper" are often used together since they depend on each other for use. Unfortunately, they are often not near each other when the need arises. Thanks to the creative thinking of an inventor from Gastonia, N.C., however, pencils and paper can now be easily carried together.

She developed a prototype for PENCIL POCKET to hold a supply of pens and pencils within easy reach for writing in a book. As such, it reduces the chance of dropping and losing pencils. At the same time, it remains firmly in place and keeps contents secure. Another advantage is that it eliminates wasted time and effort spent searching for something with which to write. In addition, it is convenient, effective, easy to use and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I am constantly looking for pens and pencils when I am carrying a book in which I need to write," she said.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CNC-265, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

