InventHelp Inventor Develops Pepper Gutter (PIT-1011)

PITTSBURGH, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --"While cooking, I needed a faster means to clean various peppers," said an inventor from Wexford, Pennsylvania. "This inspired me to develop a gadget to remove the seeds and lining from the vegetables."

He developed the patent-pending PEPPER GUTTER to save users valuable time and energy by easily, effectively and effortlessly removing the lining and seeds from various peppers. This invention would feature a practical, portable and lightweight design. This gadget works especially well on banana and jalapeno peppers. It is designed for use within homes as well as commercial kitchens.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-PIT-1011, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

