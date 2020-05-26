InventHelp Inventor Develops Perfect Glove Positioner (LGI-2856)

PITTSBURGH, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was watching my dentist fumble when attempting to position the wrong size latex medical gloves," said an inventor from Rockville Centre, New York. "This inspired me to develop a means to produce and don perfectly sized medical gloves."

He developed the patent pending GLOVE X to provide an improved means of dispensing medical gloves that would offer an enhanced level of hygiene. This invention would easily mount on a wall and feature an efficient and convenient design. Additionally, it would simultaneously make and don gloves in an automated fashion to they could more quickly and easily be positioned.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LGI-2856, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

