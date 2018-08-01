InventHelp Inventor Develops PERM CAPE (AVZ-1697)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way for individuals to remain comfortable and dry during various hairstyling services," said an inventor, from New Market, Va., "so I invented the patent pending PERM CAPE."

The PERM CAPE provides an effective way to protect clothing during the hairstyling process. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional hairstyling capes. As a result, it ensures that clothes remain dry and protected and it enhances comfort. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for hairdressers and beauty salons. Additionally, the PERM CAPE is producible in design variations. The cape can be produced and sold as separate components to meet consumer demand.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides a protective barrier between clothes and wet hairstyling solutions."

The original design was submitted to the National Sales Office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-AVZ-1697, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

