InventHelp Inventor Develops Personal Care Device for Feet (CKL-1340)

PITTSBURGH, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a nail technician and I wanted to create a fast and easy way to get smoother feet," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented the FLETCHER FOOT SANDER."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to exfoliate and remove dead skin on the feet. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional exfoliating tools and foot care products. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could help to soften the feet. The invention features a compact and portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, salons, hospitals, nursing homes and diabetics. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design removes dead skin from cracked, rough feet."

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CKL-1340, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

