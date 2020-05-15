InventHelp Inventor Develops Personal Care Kit for Women (HLW-2229)

PITTSBURGH, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy way to have all the necessary feminine hygiene products handy while traveling or away from home," said an inventor, from Miramar, Fla., "so I invented RUTH'S GRAB-N-GO."

The invention provides a quick and simple way to access items needed during a menstrual cycle. In doing so, it ensures that necessary items are readily available. As a result, it saves time and effort and it provides added comfort and peace of mind. The invention features a lightweight and portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for women. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enhances comfort, convenience and sanitation for a woman during her menstrual cycle."

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HLW-2229, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

