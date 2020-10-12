InventHelp Inventor Develops Personal Care Product to Prevent Underarm Stains (MTN-3513)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I hate embarrassing sweat stains under the arms. I wanted to create a simple way to prevent them," said an inventor, from Bronx, N.Y., "so I invented the PADDEO. My design ensures that the user is fresh, confident and comfortable."

The PADEO provides an effective way to protect the underarm area on various garments. In doing so, it helps to prevent perspiration stains and odor. As a result, it could help to eliminate embarrassment in hot or stressful environments and it provides added comfort and peace of mind. The invention features a discreet design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for men and women. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-MTN-3513, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

