InventHelp Inventor Develops Personal Care Tool (CKL-1144)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to wash, scratch or apply lotion to the back and other hard-to-reach areas," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented THE DANIEL'S BACK TOOL."

The personal care tool provides an effective way to wash and reach the back and other areas of the body. In doing so, it helps to reduce physical strain. As a result, it enhances comfort, convenience and hygiene and it eliminates the need for assistance. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and individuals with limited upper body mobility. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could increase comfort and independence."

The original design was submitted to the Chicago office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CKL-1144, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

