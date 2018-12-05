InventHelp Inventor Develops Personal Hand Sanitizer Accessory (TPA-2778)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a nurse and I thought there could be a better way to use hand sanitizer while working," said an inventor, from Tampa, Fla., "so I invented the PERSONAL PROTECTIVE SANITIZER."

The accessory provides a hands-free way to carry hand sanitizer. In doing so, it ensures that hand sanitizer is readily available. As a result, it could help to prevent the spread of germs and it enhances sanitation and peace of mind. The invention features a portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a convenient alternative to traditional bottles of hand sanitizer or ones secured to walls out of reach."

The original design was submitted to the Tampa office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-TPA-2778, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

