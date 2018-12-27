InventHelp Inventor Develops Personal-Hygiene Kit for Young Women (AUP-1003)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "When I was a young girl, I had heavy menstrual flow, accidents and embarrassing moments," said an inventor from San Antonio, Texas. "I came up with the idea for this kit as an effective way to help young women feel secure at work or school during their menstrual cycle."

She created a prototype for THE PURIST ONE to protect young women of all ages from heavy flows during the first and second day of menstruation. The kit makes it easier to cleanse oneself. The invention enables the user to feel fresh and clean, which provides added peace of mind and enhances personal hygiene. Additionally, the kit features a compact, easily portable design for on-the-go use.

The original design was submitted to the Austin office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AUP-1003, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

